2 suspects jailed after rural Ness Co. drug bust

NESS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ness County are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

On Saturday, Ness County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 26016 Main Street in the Arnold, according to a social media report.

Brad Briand, 61, Arnold, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Herron, 31, Arnold, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana (K2), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Formal charges will be through the Ness County Attorney’s Office.