Tuesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Dr. Kevyn Soupiset from Advanced & Progressive Therapy and Sports Medicine in Great Bend and Larned.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – What’s the future of the RFS under a Trump administration? Mike will ask Bob Dinneen of the Renewable Fuels Association at the National Ethanol Conference in San Diego.
11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”
11:30-12P “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include Laci Wolters who will talk about Great Bend High School’s career shadowing program.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5 O’clock Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information.
6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”
8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”
10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”
