Tuesday High School Basketball Schedule

Wells-ScoreboardWestern Athletic Conference
Hays @ Dodge City
Liberal @ Garden City

Central Kansas League
Pratt @ Hoisington (KHOK)
Larned @ Lyons (KBGL)
Halstead @ Haven
Kingman @ Nickerson
Hillsboro @ Smoky Valley
Hesston @ Sterling

Central Prairie League
Central Plains @ Ellinwood
St. John @ Otis-Bison
Kinsley @ Lacrosse
Macksville @ Hodgeman County
Ness City @ Dighton
Osborne @ Victoria

Other Area Games
Sacred Heart @ Ellsworth
Russell @ Minneapolis
Plainville @ TMP

Thursday Games
St. John @ Cimarron
Dodge City @ Liberal
Cheney @ Nickerson

Friday Games
Great Bend @ Hays (B-104)
Chase @ Burton
Thunder Ridge @ Wilson

