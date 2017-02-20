OSHA working with Kan. firm; 3 hospitalized following accident

RENO COUNTY – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will not take action against a Reno County steel tank manufacturing firm following a November accident, according to OSHA officials in Wichita.

Three employees including Peter Atha, 34; Josh Hull, 28, both of Hutchinson and Shane Oakley, 44 Wichita, were injured when a pressurized water tank exploded at Wifco Steel 8003 North Medora Road northeast of Hutchinson.

Wifco is part of OSHA’s Sharp program which allowed the company a self-reporting safety consultation with OSHA to make sure that the problem was fixed.

OSHA’s On-site Consultation Program offers safety and occupational health advice to small and medium-sized businesses, with priority given to high-hazard worksites. The on-site Consultation services are separate from enforcement and do not result in penalties or citations.

Atha sustained a head injury when the metal plate struck him. EMS transported him to Wesley Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries.

Co-workers transported Oakley and Hull to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Wifco is a a steel fabrication supplier, storage tank manufacturing firm, according to the company web site.