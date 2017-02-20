More mumps possible in NW Kansas school district

THOMAS COUNTY – Health department and school officials in Thomas County are investigating an unconfirmed case of Mumps, according to the USD 315 web site.

The school district reported they are following CDC and KDHE guidelines for students with the viral infection.

On Saturday, health officials in Barton County alerted teachers, students and parents to a possible case of mumps at the high school in Great Bend.

In early February, health officials reported five cases of the mumps were identified in Southeast Kansas and that more were expected, according to the Crawford County Health Department.

The most common symptoms for mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides. Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms and often they do not know they have it.

Those infected are urged to stay home, cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and frequently wash their hands.