Monday Weather

Washington’s Birthday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 3am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Leave a Reply