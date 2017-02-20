Monday Weather

Great Bend Post

A good chance for rain is possible tonight along with a few isolated thunderstorms. A few areas of heavy rain will be possible across south central and southeast Kansas. Rainfall amounts could accumulate up to 0.6 inches in the southern Flint Hills area. No severe weather is expected.

Washington’s Birthday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 3am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

