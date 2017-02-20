Mike Boys appointed back on the Great Bend City Council

The Great Bend City Council had two months to find a replacement for Mike Zinn on the board after he withdrew his seat at the January 16 meeting. The new state statute requires city councils to fill the vacancy within 60 days of the position becoming open. The three-member selection committee only needed a little over half the time allotted in finding a replacement.

Great Bend Mayor Mike Allison announced the committee’s recommendation of Mike Boys.

Mike Allison Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/allison-boys.mp3

Two years ago, Zinn won the open Ward 1 position on the council as a write-in candidate. Zinn announced he took a job in Manhattan at Colbert Hills Country Club as the assistant club professional and would be stepping down just over halfway through his term.

Council member Vicki Berryman says there were five applicants showing interest in the open position and encouraged the other four to run for the city council in the next election.

Vicki Berryman Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/berryman-.mp3

Boys previously served on the city council for four years in the late 1990s. The city council approved the appointment of Boys to fill the 1st Ward Council Member vacancy.