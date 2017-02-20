CLAFLIN — Margaret Julia Smith (Miller), 99, died Feb. 18, 2017, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born Feb. 26, 1917, at Claflin, the daughter of Louis and Anna (Carey) Miller. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Claflin and graduated from Claflin High School. She married Warren T. Smith Aug. 17, 1936, at Claflin. He died Dec. 29, 1994. A lifetime Claflin resident, Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and worked at Komarek Jewelers in Great Bend as a sales associate.

Mrs. Smith was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Altar Society, and Barton County EHU. She was a former member of Daughters of Isabella, Claflin, a former 4-H leader and a self-taught seamstress. She served on the board of directors for the Albro Housing Complex.

Survivors include one son, Carey Smith of Overland Park, one sister, Mary Catherine Wall of Florida; five grandchildren, Darrin Smith and wife Cathy, Kyle Smith and wife LaVeneia, Danette Schartz and husband Ed, Stephanie Gregory and Melanie Comer and husband Erv; ten great-grandchildren, Derek Smith, Courtney Swart, Preston Smith, Ross Schartz, Bethany Dreiling, Hillary Wilson, Breanna Schartz, Jake Gregory, Lukas Gregory and Miles Comer; and three great-great-grandchildren, Kensington Swart, Jaxson Schartz and Kase Schartz. She was preceded in death by three sons, Daniel R. Smith, Douglas W. Smith and Randell L. Smith, one daughter-in-law, Patricia M. Smith (Daniel) and three brothers, George Miller, Leonard Miller and Bernard Miller.

Vigil service with rosary will be at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Claflin. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Claflin with Father Terrance Klein celebrating. Burial will be in Claflin Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Memorials have been established with Claflin Ambulance Service or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.