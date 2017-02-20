GREAT BEND — Kevin Lynn Habiger, 44, died unexpectedly Feb. 9, 2017, at Wichita. He was born June 27, 1972 at Great Bend, the son of Sylvester “Bud” and Sandra (Brougher) Habiger. He was a 1991 graduate of Great Bend High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, scouting and a variety of other activities with friends and family. After graduating from high school, he obtained a commercial driver’s license and worked in the trucking and transport business. He moved to Wichita where he was employed most recently in shipping and order fulfillment for Amazon in nearby Coffeyville.

Survivors include his father, Sylvester “Bud” Habiger of the home; three brothers, Kerry Habiger and wife Julie of Los Alamos, N.M., Kenyon Habiger and wife Kelley of Great Bend, and Karl Habiger and wife Theresa of Great Bend, three nephews and one niece.

A private family service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to American Diabetes Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

