Hiss-Sherman Wealth Management expands to Wichita

Hiss-Sherman Wealth Management recently announced the acquisition of their newest office in Kansas.

In December 2016, Hiss-Sherman purchased Centre Pointe Wealth Management in Wichita, their fourth office, with Tiffany Dick as the Financial Advisor and Lori Schremmer as the office manager. Located at 300 W. Douglas, this expansion allows Hiss-Sherman to serve more patrons across the state.

Matt Hiss, Investment Advisor Representative says, “In an effort to be truly regional, Wichita was a good fit for our firm and its continued growth.”

With the new location came an additional Advisor, Tiffany Dick. Tiffany is a registered Financial Advisor and holds her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Sterling College and her prior work experience includes administrative and accounting positions at J. Russell Companies and Emprise Bank.

Hiss-Sherman Wealth Management also has locations in Great Bend, Atwood and Garden City and currently manages over $210 million in assets.