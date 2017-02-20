GBRC – A Naturalist’s Life Kids Day Out

The Great Bend Recreation Commission along with the Kansas Wetlands Education Center has a great Kids Day Out program waiting for you. A Naturalist’s Life Kids Day Out will be held on Friday, February 24.

Jean Aycock, KWEC/EDWPT Educator, will be leading the activities at the KWEC. The great naturalists were some of our earliest explorers of the natural world – from ancient times to our modern era, we’ve needed people with an interest in the entire planet. We’ll learn about some of the most famous naturalists, create our own naturalist’s journal, and even recreate some of the most exciting finds from history! Dress for the weather, as we’ll be practicing our naturalist skills on the KWEC nature trail. Please drop off students at the Activity Center (2715 18th St.) then students will be bussed to and from the KWEC by USD #428. This program is open to children ages 6 – 12 and will be held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The registration deadline for the activity is Tuesday, February 21.

For more information about this program or to register for it, contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext 2, stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street, or e-mail recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.