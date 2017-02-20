GREAT BEND — Eugene Ernest Hallett, 84, died Feb. 16, 2017, at his home in Great Bend. He was born Jan. 6, 1933, at Rush Center, the son of Ernest Glen and Zelma Mae (Moore) Hallett. He married Carol E. Ochs Sept. 22, 1956, at LaCrosse, Kansas. He was a maintenance worker at the Mullergren Plant for 35 years and a lifelong farmer at Rush Center. He was a resident of Great Bend. Mr. Hallett was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Hallett was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include his wife, Carol E. Hallett, of the home; one son, Eugene Allen Hallett of Merriam; three daughters, Connie Rathbun and husband Wayne of Great Bend; Michelle Schwager and husband Ronnie of Hoisington; and Renea Moore and husband Craig of Pawnee Rock; three sisters, Lois Holopirek, McPherson, Norma Kelley of Lawrence, and Charlotte Peters of LaCrosse; one sister-in-law, Lila Hallett of Rush Center; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Hallett; and one sister, Dotty Kober.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home, with the Rev. Adam D. Wutka officiating. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery, Rush Center, with military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from noon to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to ElderCare, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

