Countryside Veterinary Associates earns recognition as 2016 Business of the Year

Press release from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development…

Bill Niederee was an 8-year-old Cub Scout when he toured the former Weaver Veterinary (now Ark Valley Hospital) Hospital on the west side of Great Bend. It was a defining moment.

“I remember seeing the cages with the sick dogs, and I wanted to help” said Niederee, DVM.

Today, he helps dogs and other small and large animals at Countryside Veterinary Associates, 2900 N. Main St., Great Bend. As a result, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development has recognized his contributions to both his community and to his veterinary practice by selecting Countryside Vet as Business of the Year.

“I am deeply humbled by this honor and this recognition for our small business, our partners and owners and our staff,” Niederee said.

Countryside has eight full-time employees, including Niederee, Jerry Schrader, DVM, and Sandi Hayek, DVM. Nine others serve on a part-time basis. Dr. Niederee bought the business from Schrader in 1994, while Hayek, part owner, came on board in 2010.

“This is a great staff here,” Niederee commented. “We couldn’t do this without them; they are critical to our success.”

The current location for CVA on Main Street was built in 1946/1947 by Dr. Reynolds as Reynolds Veterinary Hospital and later renamed Schrader Veterinary Hospital in 1959. In 1967 the building was renamed Countryside Veterinary Associates. In 1971 Ark Valley Veterinary Hospital, a part of the CVA partnership was established by notable and trusted veterinarians, Dr. Terry Turner and Dr. Bob Weaver.

CVA serves Barton County and surrounding counties, and handles 21,676 small animal visits annually. In addition, the practice serves 2,233 large animal visits annually covering over 20,000 miles with service to over 20,000 head cow/calf livestock. Annually, the clinic serves 13,600 boardings, provides 3,900 grooms, and performs 1,100 surgeries.

The wide range of in-house veterinary-medicine experience is one of the main reasons Countryside has earned the dedication of its clients. Dr. Schrader had 59 years experience, Dr. Niederee, 28 years, and Hayek, 6 years of experience.

“There is more than one way to treat a problem and we learn from one another,” said Dr. Niederee, a 1977 graduate of Great Bend High School. “Jerry and I may have more years on the job but Sandi brings us fresh insight with new technologies and procedures. We were all trained differently but the goal is always the same – the correct diagnosis and the best treatment.”

Hayek echoed Niederee’s comments and noted she feels fortunate to be in a vet practice with “extremely experienced” doctors.

“They were doing things I had never seen,” she said. “They have taught me a lot and it is great that we can have powwows about any situation. Jerry has probably seen it all and Bill brings his amazing passion for animals to everything we do. Yes, you can look things up in a book,” Hayek continued. “But these guys are my librarians. It is unique here. If all three of us were in the same generation, it might not work as smoothly.”

Hayek brings a lot of valuable new information to the collaboration because of her relatively recent graduation from vet school, Niederee pointed out.

“She learned updated information while in school and shares that information with us. And, yes, we might find something in a book but Jerry Schrader has actually done it.”

In addition to using good old-fashioned know-how and advanced technology to care for animals, Countryside Vet also encourages young people by providing part-time jobs and mentoring.

“This is a good place for teenagers to work because they learn all the necessary office skills and how to meet the public,” Dr. Niederee explained. “We are a doctor’s office, emergency room and pharmacy all rolled into one; they learn about all of it. But there also is the emotional side of the job. We all get attached to the animals and have great empathy for families with a sick pet.”

Countryside Vet personnel regularly volunteer their time and talents to many groups, including the Boy Scouts, 4-H and the Humane Society; they also are involved in Kids’ Ag Day for Barton County 4th graders, the Health Fair for 6 th graders, and numerous career days for high school students.

“I remember that tour at the vet hospital and what it meant to me when I was a kid,” Dr. Niederee said. “So I want to offer the same opportunities. We encourage kids to follow their dreams. If somebody doesn’t tell you that you can do it, you might not even try. We want to help plant the seed.”

Dr. Niederee is originally from Great Bend, Kansas and graduated from Kansas State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1987 and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1989. He spent two years in a multi-doctor practice in Scott City, Kansas before returning to his hometown of Great Bend. In 2013, Niederee was awarded the KVMA Veterinarian of the Year.

Dr. Schrader, a native of Great Bend, graduated from Kansas State University in 1957 with degrees of Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. His professional career spans 50 years; two years in Iowa and Arkansas, followed by most recent 48 years in his hometown, Great Bend. He was selected as the 2013 Kansas Veterinarian of the Year by the Kansas Veterinary Medical Association.

Dr. Hayek grew up on a farm south of Friend, Nebraska and graduated from Concordia University in Seward, NE with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology in 2006. She then graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2010 from Iowa State University.

Business of the Year Award showcases companies that demonstrate excellence in customer service, growth, and response in positive ways to adversity. Businesses must also show community involvement and demonstrate innovative business practices by improving products, services and programs.