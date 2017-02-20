Cop Shop (2/17 – 2/19)

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/17)
Non Injury Accident
At 8:47 a.m. Susan Simmons was turning southwest on private property at 3503 10th Street and struck a pole.
Theft
At 9:36 a.m. a theft was reported at 3124 28th Street.
At 10:23 a.m. a theft was reported at 3503 10th Street.
At 10:45 a.m. a theft was reported at 2920 10th Street.
Breathing Problems
At 3:04 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 36.
Non Injury Accident
At 9:23 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & McKinley Street.
Theft
At 10:38 p.m. Dillons reported a subject taking items from the store, 4107 10th Street. NTA was signed and served on Randy Long.
2/18
At 12:44 a.m. reports of items stolen out of his vehicle at 1215 Jefferson Street were made.
Non Injury Accident
At 12:23 p.m. an accident was reported on private property at 3503 10th Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 12:58 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 1.
Warrant Arrest
At 2:24 p.m. Travis Watkins was arrested for a warrant in the 300 block of Heizer. He was transported to BTSO and booked in lieu of $857.00 cash bond.
At 2:36 p.m. Justina Yott was arrested in the 200 block of Heizer Street. Yott was booked in lieu of a $20,000.00 bond.
Criminal Damage
At 6:14 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2300 Broadway Avenue.
Armed Robbery
At 9:20 p.m. Subway, 2723 10th Street, reported an unknown male subject stealing money.
Theft
At 11:38 p.m. reports of someone stealing a bike and tires from 1318 Frey Street were made.
2/19
Criminal Damage
At 2:38 a.m. reports of Michael Schwager opening her car door and hitting the side of the garage at 1310 Morton Street.
Chest Pain
At 9:22 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1337 Van Fleet.
Theft
At 12:31 p.m. reports of a burglary were made on 4th Street.
At 2:03 p.m. theft of a trailer was reported at 1909 Cherry Lane.
Criminal Damage
At 4:44 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1404 Hubbard Street.
Falls
At 6:22 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1412 Hoover Street.
