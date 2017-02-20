OTIS — Berniece Kay “Berni” Funk, 63, died Feb. 15, 2017, at her home, rural Otis. She was born Oct. 6, 1953, at Ness City, the daughter of Frank and Albertina (Flax) Fehrenbach. She married Randall Lee “Randy” Funk June 7, 1987, on the family farm. He died September 2004. A long time Otis area resident, she owned and operated Berni’s Country Beauty Salon. She enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her dogs, family and customers.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Guertin and his wife Raylene of Galatia and Robert Funk of Galatia; two daughters, Christine Marshall and Michael Knehans of Wellington, and Sandy Sommers and her husband Don of Great Bend; two sisters, Rose Mary Wagner of Ransom and Janet Nottingham of Douglass; seven grandchildren, Kristin, Robert, Alexis, Blayz, Danielle, Amelia and Greg; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Albertina Fehrenbach; and one brother, Michael Fehrenbach.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Dick Ogle officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with the Berni Funk Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530