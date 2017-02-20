Barton Baseball of to a 5-2 start

The Barton Community College baseball team put an eight spot on the board in Sunday’s fifth inning in Midwest City, Oklahoma, earning an 11-7 series victory at Rose State College.

Improving to 5-2 on the season, the Cougars have added a mid-week trip to Bethany College on Wednesday for a 4:00 p.m. first pitch against the junior varsity squad.

Barton will then get to play their first game of the season at Lawson-Biggs Field in a four game set with 1:00 p.m. doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday hosting Western Nebraska Community College.