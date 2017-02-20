Armed robbery reported at Subway in Great Bend

On Saturday, February 18 at about 9:20 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to the Subway on 10th Street, in reference to a robbery.

According to employees, a suspect entered the store wearing a black ski mask, blue jacket, and dark pants. He pointed a semi automatic handgun at the employees and demanded money from the cash register. After receiving the money, he left the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect is likely a white male, approximately six feet tall, weighing 200 to 240 pounds. He may have white facial hair.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120 or Crimestoppers at (620) 792-1300. Crimestoppers is a hotline that allows callers to anonymously report tips and receive cash rewards if the information provided leads to an arrest.