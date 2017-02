GEARY COUNTY- A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 2a.m. on Sunday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford Mustang driven by Jacob D. Wirick, 24,Preston, was eastbound in the 600 Block of Flint Hills Boulevard.

The driver failed to negotiate a left turn. The Mustang left the roadway and struck a tree.

Wirick was transported to Geary County Community Hospital.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.