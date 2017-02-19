Kansas woman sees bond revoked over continued use of meth

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas woman arrested on October 11 after police served a search warrant on a home in the 1100 Block of East 9th in Hutchinson was back before a Judge Friday after she was arrested for her continued use of drugs.

Jacqueline Jurgens, 28, Hutchinson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The crime also occurred within a thousand feet of a McCandles Elementary School.

Jurgens had been under bond and court supervision requiring testing for drugs. She tested positive for use of meth and marijuana. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen indicated this is the second time she had received what is called an arrest and detain.

Because of that, the judge revoked her bond and she’ll remain in custody until a hearing can been scheduled.

She also has another case where she’s charged with making false writing, according to court documents.