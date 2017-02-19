Hoisington wins 3-2-1A Regional, qualify 8 for State. Larned results from 4A Regional

The Hoisington Cardinals had 5 Regional Champions and qualified 8 wrestlers for the 3-2-1A State Tournament next week in Hays. The Cardinals won the 3-2-1A Regional at Southeast of Saline High School on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Larned Indians failed to qualify anyone for state after they participated in the 4A Regional at Buhler.

The top 4 wrestlers in each weight classification qualified for the State Tournament. The results are below.

3-2-1A @ Southeast of Saline

Team Results

1. Hoisington 166.0

5. Lyons 82.0

7. Ellsworth 58.0

21. Stafford 4.0

Hoisington Results

120 – Dylan Carrier (13-18) placed 4th and scored 7.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Caden Emmot (Beloit) 22-12 won by fall over Dylan Carrier (Hoisington) 13-18 (Fall 3:33)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Carrier (Hoisington) 13-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Dylan Carrier (Hoisington) 13-18 won by major decision over Chase Anderson (Bennington) 5-13 (MD 12-0)

3rd Place Match – Chris Goans (Lyons) 13-7 won by fall over Dylan Carrier (Hoisington) 13-18 (Fall 2:45)

132 – Tanner Cassity (33-4) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 33-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 33-4 won by fall over Irlick Moreno (Lyons) 13-12 (Fall 1:05)

Semifinal – Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 33-4 won by fall over Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 25-9 (Fall 4:42)

1st Place Match – Trevor Lowell (Belleville-Republic County) 36-5 won by decision over Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 33-4 (Dec 7-4)

145 – Jonathan Ball (38-0) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan Ball (Hoisington) 38-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jonathan Ball (Hoisington) 38-0 won by fall over Dylan Lamb (Ellsworth) 8-21 (Fall 0:54)

Semifinal – Jonathan Ball (Hoisington) 38-0 won by fall over Tanner Asper (Chaparral) 33-10 (Fall 1:00)

1st Place Match – Jonathan Ball (Hoisington) 38-0 won by decision over Zane Colson (Mankato-Rock Hills) 32-7 (Dec 7-3)

152 – Christopher Ball (35-2) placed 1st and scored 20.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Christopher Ball (Hoisington) 35-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Christopher Ball (Hoisington) 35-2 won by fall over Chance Sweat (Beloit) 11-10 (Fall 0:37)

1st Place Match – Christopher Ball (Hoisington) 35-2 won by decision over Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 28-6 (Dec 7-0)

160 – Sean Urban (35-2) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sean Urban (Hoisington) 35-2 won by fall over James Roenne (Osborne) 6-23 (Fall 3:50)

Quarterfinal – Sean Urban (Hoisington) 35-2 won by fall over Tia Hayworth (Lincoln) 5-15 (Fall 0:33)

Semifinal – Sean Urban (Hoisington) 35-2 won by fall over Jacob Helms (Chaparral) 23-16 (Fall 0:42)

1st Place Match – Sean Urban (Hoisington) 35-2 won by decision over Zac Schneider (Ellsworth) 23-10 (Dec 5-2)

170 – Wyatt Pedigo (32-7) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 32-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 32-7 won by fall over Ethan Curnutt (Ellsworth) 2-9 (Fall 1:15)

Semifinal – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 32-7 won by fall over Grant Murray (Norwich) 2-2 (Fall 0:54)

1st Place Match – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 32-7 won by decision over Tony Morris (Halstead) 29-9 (Dec 7-3)

182 – Jake Curtis (16-12) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jared Mosher (Beloit) 10-19 won in tie breaker – 1 over Jake Curtis (Hoisington) 16-12 (TB-1 9-7)

Cons. Round 1 – Jake Curtis (Hoisington) 16-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Kevin Hess (Chaparral) 17-7 won by decision over Jake Curtis (Hoisington) 16-12 (Dec 3-0)

195 – Benjamin Schneider (17-14) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Benjamin Schneider (Hoisington) 17-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Derek Naegele (Osborne) 24-3 won by decision over Benjamin Schneider (Hoisington) 17-14 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Benjamin Schneider (Hoisington) 17-14 won by fall over Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 5-23 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 3 – Payten Reed (Belleville-Republic County) 12-14 won by decision over Benjamin Schneider (Hoisington) 17-14 (Dec 5-3)

220 – Justin Bradley (29-4) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Bradley (Hoisington) 29-4 won by fall over Luis Contreras (Lyons) 2-24 (Fall 0:11)

Quarterfinal – Justin Bradley (Hoisington) 29-4 won by fall over Mason Simmon (Belleville-Republic County) 7-19 (Fall 0:47)

Semifinal – Justin Bradley (Hoisington) 29-4 won by decision over Isaac Helms (Chaparral) 15-6 (Dec 9-4)

1st Place Match – Devin Haas (Cheney) 25-0 won by decision over Justin Bradley (Hoisington) 29-4 (Dec 5-2)

285 – Landen Urban (35-1) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Landen Urban (Hoisington) 35-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Landen Urban (Hoisington) 35-1 won by fall over Logan Serviss (Langdon-Fairfield) 16-16 (Fall 0:36)

1st Place Match – Landen Urban (Hoisington) 35-1 won by fall over Jaden Eslinger (Chaparral) 26-14 (Fall 0:56)

4A Regional @ Buhler

Team Results

1. Abilene, KS Abilene 215.0

14. Larned, KS Larned 21.0

Larned Results

113 – Braydon Lemuz (32-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Braydon Lemuz (Larned) 32-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dacotah Lee (Wamego) 16-8 won by decision over Braydon Lemuz (Larned) 32-6 (Dec 6-5)

Cons. Round 2 – Braydon Lemuz (Larned) 32-6 won by fall over Landon Crews (McPherson) 12-13 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 3 – Colby Mohr (Abilene) 24-14 won by fall over Braydon Lemuz (Larned) 32-6 (Fall 3:00)

120 – Kristopher Nolde (26-11)

Champ. Round 1 – Kristopher Nolde (Larned) 26-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kristopher Nolde (Larned) 26-11 won by fall over Theron Tucker (Scott Community) 19-11 (Fall 1:42)

Semifinal – Tate Carney (Colby) 36-2 won by fall over Kristopher Nolde (Larned) 26-11 (Fall 1:08)

Cons. Semi – Kasey Stramel (Goodland) 29-13 won by decision over Kristopher Nolde (Larned) 26-11 (Dec 6-1)

126 – Hunter Fitzpatrick (26-8)

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Fitzpatrick (Larned) 26-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kaden Wren (Scott Community) 22-4 won by fall over Hunter Fitzpatrick (Larned) 26-8 (Fall 1:13)

Cons. Round 2 – Hunter Fitzpatrick (Larned) 26-8 won by major decision over Seth Morgan (McPherson) 10-19 (MD 12-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Angel Negron (Wamego) 12-9 won by decision over Hunter Fitzpatrick (Larned) 26-8 (Dec 7-2)

132 – Josh Dooley (10-13)

Champ. Round 1 – Cody Wuthnow (Abilene) 27-6 won by fall over Josh Dooley (Larned) 10-13 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Josh Dooley (Larned) 10-13 won by decision over Hunter Nold (St. George-Rock Creek) 15-21 (Dec 6-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Jesus Dominguez (Goodland) 16-14 won by decision over Josh Dooley (Larned) 10-13 (Dec 9-7)

138 – Drew Cobb (5-14)

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Eldredge (McPherson) 37-3 won by fall over Drew Cobb (Larned) 5-14 (Fall 0:15)

Cons. Round 1 – Drew Cobb (Larned) 5-14 won by fall over Ian Bottom (St. George-Rock Creek) 6-23 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 2 – Jackson Randles (Abilene) 19-13 won by fall over Drew Cobb (Larned) 5-14 (Fall 2:53)

152 – Wesley Koch (10-26)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Johnson (Buhler) 23-15 won by fall over Wesley Koch (Larned) 10-26 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Mitchell Tiller (Chapman) 12-19 won by fall over Wesley Koch (Larned) 10-26 (Fall 1:30)

170 – Caleb East (14-14)

Champ. Round 1 – Cort Elliott (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 17-20 won by fall over Caleb East (Larned) 14-14 (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 1 – Caleb East (Larned) 14-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Dawson Stanley (St. George-Rock Creek) 16-18 won by decision over Caleb East (Larned) 14-14 (Dec 7-2)

182 – Hector Garcia (3-17)

Quarterfinal – Trey Hoerner (Abilene) 36-1 won by fall over Hector Garcia (Larned) 3-17 (Fall 0:17)

Cons. Round 1 – Jonathan Springer (Hays) 20-11 won by fall over Hector Garcia (Larned) 3-17 (Fall 0:28)

195 – Keaton Thompson (7-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Gray (Goodland) 34-8 won by tech fall over Keaton Thompson (Larned) 7-7 (TF-1.5 4:57 (15-0))

Cons. Round 1 – Keaton Thompson (Larned) 7-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Kourtney Craig (McPherson) 8-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Keaton Thompson (Larned) 7-7 (SV-1 3-1)

220 – Jeremiah Slattery (25-11)

Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 25-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Zeb Bloom (Clay Center Community) 27-7 won by fall over Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 25-11 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 2 – Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 25-11 won by fall over Mattieu Cedillio (Nickerson) 3-8 (Fall 3:20)

Cons. Round 3 – Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 25-11 won by fall over Patrick Gilmore (Chapman) 9-14 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Semi – Trey VanPelt (Hays) 24-15 won by major decision over Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 25-11 (MD 10-2)

285 – Edgar Garcia (12-17)

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Burt (Abilene) 33-6 won by fall over Edgar Garcia (Larned) 12-17 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Edgar Garcia (Larned) 12-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Tragan Sutton (St. George-Rock Creek) 22-15 won by fall over Edgar Garcia (Larned) 12-17 (Fall 1:32)