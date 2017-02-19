Great Bend Jazz Festival set for March 4

The 23rd Annual Great Bend Jazz Festival will take place at the Crest Theatre on March 4 featuring the 312th Army Jazz Band from Lawrence, KS.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the Great Bend High School Jazz Band performing pre-show music. The Army jazz band will take the stage at 7:30 and play many favorite jazz standards from the Glenn Miller era to contemporary compositions by Frank Mantooth and many more. Director SFC Chris Reynolds will also feature the Iowa Street Jazz Combo and vocalist SGT Katelyn Lindsey.

Major sponsors of the concert are the Great Bend Tribune, CUNA, the Great Bend Arts Council, and others.