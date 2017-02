BARTON COUNTY – A Barton County man was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Michel G. Menges, 44, Ellinwood, was eastbound on U.S. 56 one mile west of Ellinwood.

Menges swerved to miss a deer in the roadway, entered the south ditch and laid the bike down.

Menges was transported to Great Bend Regional Medical Center.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.