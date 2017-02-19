Dry, warm weather in Kansas sparks fears of drought

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Unusually warm and dry weather in February is stoking fears of another drought.

The average temperature this month in Wichita has been more than 8 degrees above normal, with more upper 60s and low 70s expected this week.

The forecast calls for a good chance of rain Sunday night and early Monday. Forecasters say Sunday’s rain figures to be the most since mid-January.

Moderate to severe drought currently grips most of the western third of the state. Abnormally dry conditions are reported in Sumner and Butler counties.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Darmofal says a dry February is not unusual for southern Kansas.

But he says if the dry weather continues for another month or more that’s when local drought concerns can take root.

___