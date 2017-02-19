Advanced grant writing workshop coming to Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. – Golden Belt Community Foundation will be hosting a one-day advanced grant writing workshop March 22, 2017 at the Holiday Inn Express on 3821 10th St. in Great Bend. This workshop is available to area non-profit organizations who wish to learn more advanced grant writing skills needed to successfully submit and obtain grants.

Attendees can expect to hear Leslie Z. Paige, M.S., Ed.S., FHSU Office of Scholarship and Sponsored Projects Coordinator, speak on many topics in this full agenda. Writing grant proposals can be challenging. This full day workshop will provide information designed to enhance the grant writing skills for those who work with non- profit organizations. The workshop will focus on a comprehensive approach to proposal development and strategies designed to increase the competitiveness of proposals. This workshop is appropriate for individuals with basic grant writing knowledge and experience. Attendees will be expected to participate in interactive activities.

Participants will learn how to:

Targeting federal and non-federal funding sources with the best “fit” for your organization.

How to critically evaluate requests for proposals and interpret funder guidelines.

Using logic models, project work plans and timelines.

A strategic approach to writing the components of a proposal.

When to contact program and grant officers – and what to say.

The nuts and bolts to writing, and strategies for a persuasive narrative.

Much of the information provided at the workshop will be applicable to anyone who has attended basic grant writing workshops or those who have written grants before and wish to build upon their knowledge of grant writing. All are welcome, regardless of your experience.

The foundation is excited to bring a speaker of Paige’s caliber to Great Bend. “As a community foundation, our board feels it is important to help build the capacity of our local non-profit organizations. One way that we felt this could be accomplished is by hosting a grant writing workshop locally. We hope that organizations attending will be encouraged and excited to seek out additional grant opportunities,” Christy Tustin, Golden Belt Community Foundation Executive Director.

To register for this event, individuals may go online to goldenbeltcf.org, hover over the Impact tab, and click on Grant Workshop and submit payment. Participants can also email the participant name(s) and contact info to gbcf@goldenbeltcf.org and mail the check to Golden Belt Community Foundation, PO Box 1911, Great Bend, KS 67530. Cost for the event is $75 per participant and includes lunch. Payment must be received by March 15, 2017 to secure reservation. Seating is limited to 30 participants.