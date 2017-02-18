USD 428 alerting parents to a possible case of mumps at Great Bend High School

The following letter was sent out to the parents of Great Bend High School students in regard to a possible case of mumps at the school.

Feb. 18, 2017

Dear Parent or Guardian,

The Barton County Health Department is investigating a possible mumps case at Great Bend High School.

Immunization records of those in close contact with the infected student have been reviewed and vaccinations of those individuals have been found to be current.

However, it is important that your child has had two doses of the MMR vaccination to be fully protected.

Anyone who has not been properly immunized may be at risk.

The most common symptoms include: Fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides. Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms and often they do not know they have the disease. If your student experiences any of these symptoms, please contact your physician.

The Barton County Health Department is closed on Monday because of Presidents’ Day, but will have special hours on that day from 4-6 p.m. to answer questions, review records and administer vaccines as needed.

Please be assured that the health department and USD 428 are working together to ensure the health and safety of your child.

If you have questions or concerns, please call the Barton County Health Department on Monday between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m. That number is 620-793-1902.

Sincerely,

Shelly Schneider

Barton County health director

Khris Thexton

USD 428 interim superintendent