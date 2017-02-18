Sunday Weather

Sunday Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Widespread fog, mainly between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Washington’s Birthday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 51.