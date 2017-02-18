Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Sunday Weather

by Leave a Comment

Partly cloudy tonight with some foggy conditions expected. Some areas could see locally dense fog toward morning. Fog is expected to dissipate by mid to late morning. An upper level disturbance will be coming through Sunday afternoon and evening which will bring the chance for some showers across much of the region and a chance for an isolated thunderstorm across South Central and Southeast Kansas. Monday will have some morning rain then clearing with continued warm temperatures.

Partly cloudy tonight with some foggy conditions expected. Some areas could see locally dense fog toward morning. Fog is expected to dissipate by mid to late morning. An upper level disturbance will be coming through Sunday afternoon and evening which will bring the chance for some showers across much of the region and a chance for an isolated thunderstorm across South Central and Southeast Kansas. Monday will have some morning rain then clearing with continued warm temperatures.

Sunday

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Widespread fog, mainly between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain showers and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 51.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *