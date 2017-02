Panthers qualify 8 for 5A State Tournament

The Great Bend Panthers qualified 8 wrestlers to compete at next week’s 5A State Tournament at Hartman Arena in Wichita. The Panthers took 7th at the 5A Regional on Friday and Saturday at Goddard High School.

Keaton Sander was to top finisher for the Panthers, taking 2nd at 138.

The Top 8 wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the State Tournament.

5A Regional at Goddard High School Results

Team Results

1. Goddard, KS 263.5

7. Great Bend 101.5

106: Drew Liles (Great Bend) – 4th

Quarterfinals – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Jason Henschel (Goddard High School) (Dec 4-2)

Semifinals – Michael Spangler (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (MD 15-5)

Cons. Semis – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Quentin Kirk (Valley Center High School) (Fall 1:42)

3rd Place Match – Grant Treaster (Newton High School) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (MD 10-0)

113: Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) – 7th

Champ. Round 1 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Anthonie White (Wichita Heights High School) (Dec 9-4)

Quarterfinals – Drew Burgoon (Salina High School Central) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (MD 14-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Justin Watkins (Maize) (Fall 3:57)

Cons. Round 3 – Franklin Le (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 7-0)

7th Place Match – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Jordan Jellison (Topeka West) (Dec 6-1)

120: Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) – 5th

Champ. Round 1 – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Efren Palomares (emporia) (Fall 2:58)

Quarterfinals – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Julion Falco (Salina High School Central) (Dec 7-4)

Semifinals – Will Spexarth (Goddard High School) over Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) (MD 13-2)

Cons. Semis – Carter Guyer (Andover High School) over Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) (Dec 13-6)

5th Place Match – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Jaleb Gann (Bishop Carroll) (Fall 0:29)

126: George Weber (Great Bend) – 7th

Champ. Round 1 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Aiden Knolla (Wichita Heights High School) (Fall 0:36)

Quarterfinals – Aidan Campbell (Maize) over George Weber (Great Bend) (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 2 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Miguel Bueno (Topeka West) (Fall 4:15)

Cons. Round 3 – Nilton Sandoval (emporia) over George Weber (Great Bend) (SV-1 3-1)

7th Place Match – George Weber (Great Bend) over Anthony Metler (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) (Dec 6-2)

132: Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) – 6th

Champ. Round 1 – Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) over Caleb McDaniel (Andover High School) (TF 16-1 4:14)

Quarterfinals – Brenner Vogan (Salina South) over Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) over Eli Clouse (Valley Center High School) (Fall 4:11)

Cons. Round 3 – Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) over Austin Umana (emporia) (Fall 2:27)

Cons. Semis – Braden O`Donnell (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) over Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) (Dec 9-8)

5th Place Match – Brody Roberson (Newton High School) over Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) (Dec 5-0)

138: Keaton Sander (Great Bend) – 2nd

Champ. Round 1 – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Logan Jimenez (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) (Fall 3:37)

Quarterfinals – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Aevodric Gilkey (Wichita Heights High School) (Fall 5:04)

Semifinals – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Conor Murphy (Bishop Carroll) (Dec 3-2)

1st Place Match – Jake Beeson (Ark City High School) over Keaton Sander (Great Bend) (Dec 5-1)

145: Gage Fritz (Great Bend) – 7th

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Nickky O`Neil (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) (Dec 14-10)

Quarterfinals – Paul Stuart (Andover High School) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Kyler McGlachlin (Bishop Carroll) (Dec 8-5)

Cons. Round 3 – Emanuel Peralta (Liberal) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Carson Wheeler (Goddard Eisenhower) (MD 11-2)

152: Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Allen Heberly (Salina South) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Fall 3:02)

Cons. Round 1 – Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) over Bradley VanSkike (Maize) (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 2 – Chase Gummeringer (Andover High School) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Fall 0:58)

160: Josh Hamilton (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Boone (Valley Center High School) over Josh Hamilton (Great Bend) (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Round 1 – Courtez Orange (Wichita Heights High School) over Josh Hamilton (Great Bend) (Fall 2:44)

170: Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Grant Staehr (Andover High School) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 2 – Drew Baker (emporia) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (Dec 6-4)

182: Ever Chavez (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Andres (Goddard High School) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Fall 0:19)

Cons. Round 1 – Dalton Collins (Ark City High School) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Fall 0:30)

195: Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Travis Phelps (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) over Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) (Fall 1:13)

Cons. Round 2 – Colby Beer (Newton High School) over Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) (Fall 2:30)

220: Jesus Villegas (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Wilson (Andover High School) over Jesus Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 – zeth mansell (Liberal) over Jesus Villegas (Great Bend) (Dec 5-1)

285: Noah Presson (Great Bend) – 4th

Champ. Round 1 – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Christian Rodriguiez (Newton High School) (Fall 2:00)

Quarterfinals – Dakota Riggs (Maize) over Noah Presson (Great Bend) (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 2 – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Landon Calvert (Goddard High School) (SV-1 6-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Tony Caldwell (Valley Center High School) (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Semis – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Nick Lowe (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) (Fall 4:50)

3rd Place Match – Jeremy Dold (emporia) over Noah Presson (Great Bend) (Dec 6-2)