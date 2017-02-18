Monday Barton County Commission Meeting agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the February 6, 2017, and the February 13 2017, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of February 6, 2017, and ending February 21, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. AMENDMENT TO CONTRACT: Contract, Kansas Department of Revenue and

Barton County, Kansas:

-In 2004, Barton County entered into an agreement with the Kansas Department

of Revenue to provide for the issuance of drivers licenses and other related

services at the Courthouse. At this time, the Commissioners wish to provide

additional details to the housing portion of that agreement. Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will provide details.

C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Design Services Agreement – Kirkham Michael:

-Kirkham Michael has presented Barton County with a Services Agreement for

redesigning the bridge replacement project on East Barton County Road. Work

includes preparing plans for a Reinforced Concrete Haunched Slab bridge,

which is a standard bridge type that uses steel piles for the foundation. Barry

McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

D. MEMBERSHIP: Kansas County Commissioners Association:

-The Commission has received an invoice for the 2017 dues for the Kansas

County Commissioners Association. Tied closely to the Kansas Association of

Counties, this organization is comprised of the Commissioners serving the 105

counties in Kansas. Education, training, partnering and seeking strategic

alliances that benefit the interests of County government and its citizens are its

core goals. The Commission will determine if they will retain membership in the

Association.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

FEBRUARY 21, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business. Included will be

recording equipment and the Golden Belt Cemetery Oil and Gas lease.

10:15 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

10:30 a.m. – Refrigerator Purchase and Advisory Board Members – Shelly

Schneider, Health Director

10:45 a.m. – Replacement Door Bids – Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services

Director

11:00 a.m. – Painting Striping, Spraying Contract and Equipment Needs – Dale

Phillips, Road and Bridge Director / Noxious Weed / Memorial Parks

11:30 a.m. – 911 Addressing Issues – Dena Popp, 911 Director, and Bj Wooding,

Cartographer

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for February 23, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, February 27, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.