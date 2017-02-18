Great Bend Post

Marshall to hold Salina office grand opening

The public is invited to join U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall and members of his staff for the opening of his flagship district office from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at 200 E. Iron Ave., Salina, Kan. This event is open to the press.

Refreshments will be served throughout the morning with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony by the Salina Chamber of Commerce taking place at 10 a.m.

Rep. Marshall’s new office location allows for residents to walk in and speak with a member of his staff. A second office location will be opening in Garden City in March 2017.

