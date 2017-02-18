Kansas man fighting sentence for kidnapping, assault

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man sentenced to 28-years in prison in a domestic dispute filed another Habeas Corpus motion with the court seeking relief from the conviction and sentence.

In March of 2011, McCoy was staying in a room at a Hutchinson motel. McCoy and the mother of his child were arguing over whether he would give her their child and whether she could enter the motel room, according to court testimony.

After repeated attempts to contact him, police decided to rush into the room when they learned he had gun and also because of fear for the child in the room.

McCoy was convicted of kidnapping, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated endangerment of a child, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of opiates.

In court Friday, his attorney Shannon Crane indicated that it could be sometime before she’s ready to bring the matter before the judge. She told Judge Tim Chambers that she needs more time to figure out what he’s arguing.