Ellinwood High School basketball team showcases sportsmanship

Ellinwood High School’s boys basketball team is getting ready to close out the regular season February 21 at home against Central Plains before heading to their sub-state tournament next week.

However the season finishes out for the Eagles, they will have a lasting moment from the 2016-2017 season. Last Tuesday night, February 14, Ellinwood traveled to Plainville for a game.

Eagle head coach Derek Joiner says a deal was arranged to let a special needs student from Plainville shoot a make a basket.

Derek Joiner Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/joiner-1.mp3

Joiner says Plainville coach Chris Drees contacted him on their trip about possibly executing this gesture for senior Nolan Sinclair. After a few misses, both Plainville and Ellinwood students rebounded the ball and kept giving Sinclair shots until one swished through.

Derek Joiner Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/joiner-2.mp3

The video has gone viral throughout the state with thousands of likes and shares on social media.