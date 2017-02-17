Weekend Weather

Great Bend Post

Unseasonably warm temperatures will persist through much of next week, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Shower and thunderstorms will become more likely late Sunday into Monday, as a storm system approaches from the west.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy.

