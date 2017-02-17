Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy.
