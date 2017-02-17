This Weekend on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

KVGB WEEKEND PROGRAMMING – SATURDAY
MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Noory
5:00-6:00 ESPN Radio – “Inside the Huddle” with John Clayton
6:00-7:00 ESPN Radio – “The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schapp”
7:00-8:00 ESPN Radio – “Dari & Mel”
8:00-9:00 Agri-Shop
9:00-10:00 Health Information Please
10:00-12:00 “Kim Komando Show”
12:00-2:00 ESPN Radio – “Dari & Mel”
2:00-4:30 ESPN Radio – “Marty & McGee”
4:30-7:00 NBA Basketball – “Meet the All-Stars”
7:00-10:00 NBA Basketball – “All-Star Saturday”
10:00-MID ESPN Radio – “Robin & Reese”
SUNDAY
MID-5:00 Coast to Coast with George Noory
5:00-6:00 ESPN Radio – “The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schapp”
6:00-7:00 “Vision for Life” – with Dr. Roger Patterson who discusses faith, sports and life with some of the most influential people in the world of sports.
7:00-8:00 “This Weekend with Gordon Deal”
8:05-8:30 Lutheran Hour
8:30-9:00 “Viewpoints”
9:00-11:30 Local Church Services and programming
11:30-12:00 “Radio Health Journal”
12:00-1:00 ESPN Radio – “McNabb & Custer”
1:00-3:00 ESPN Radio – “Max & the Coach”
3:00-6:30 ESPN Radio – “NBA Lockdown”
6:30-10:00 NBA Basketball – 2017 All-Star Game from New Orleans
10:00-MID ESPN Radio – “McNabb & Custer”
