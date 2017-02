Panther Boys win Wac Bowling title, Girls second

The Great Bend Panther boys won the Western Athletic Conference Bowling Championship Thursday in Dodge City. The Panthers placed four bowlers in the top 6 led by a second place finish by A.J. Roberts to hold off second place Garden City.

The Lady Panthers took 2nd behind WAC Champion Garden City. Great Bend was led by Kylynn Keeler who finished 2nd. Allie Brodrick was 4th but was named WAC Bowler of the year.

Head Coach Mike Perry was named the Boys Coach of the Year.

WAC Results

Tournament

Boys Varsity

1. Karl Larsen GC 669

2. A.J. Roberts GB 656

3. Blake Sheets GB 641

4. Aaron Schafer GC 615

5. Jacob Holden GB 607

6. Jordan Black GB 605

Girls Varsity

1. Faith Whited GC 584

2. Kylynn Keeler GB 580

3. Madison Farr GC 575

4. Allie Broderick GB 557

5. Ryliegh Whitehurst GC 556

6. Elsi Miller GB 550

Season ALL Conference

Boys

1. Jordan Black GB 212.286 – Bowler of the Year

2. Taylor Larsen GC 211.524

3. Jacob Holden GB 207.524

4. Zach Ridgway DC 206

5. Karl Larsen GC 200

6. Aaron Schafer GC 199.81

7. Greg Landgraf GC 192.143

8. Blake Sheets GB 192.095

9. Brayden Bicket GC 190.429

10. AJ Roberts GB 189.571

11. Kris Henderson GC 183.952

12. Brodie Owens GB 180.571

Girls

1. Allie Brodrick GB 190.047 – Bowler of the Year

2. Madison Farr GC 178.333

3. Ryliegh Whitehurst GC 176.761

4. Alexis Leon GC 175.857

5. Kylynn Keeler GB 175.476

6. Faith Whited GC 175

7. Makayla Burton DC 173.857

8. Jordan Vstescka GB 173.523

9. McKenzy Black GB 167.333

10. Karly Larsen GC 165

11. Elsi Miller GB 162.714

12. Lexi Fox GB 155.611

Team Finish

Boys

1. Great Bend

2. Garden City

3. Liberal

4. Dodge City

Girls

1. Garden City

2. Great Bend

3. Dodge City

4. Liberal

Boys Coach of the Year-Mike Perry Great Bend

Girls Coach of the Year– Kip Nichols