GBRC – Babysitting 101

The Great Bend Recreation Commission has a few openings left for its Babysitting 101 Training set for Thursday, February 23, from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Great Bend Recreation Commission Activity Center located at 2715 18th St.

This course gives participants the knowledge, skills and confidence to care for toddlers through school aged children. Topics include safety issues, preventing injuries and illness, basic child care and age appropriate activities to do with children. Each student will receive a wealth of information. Students will make ham and cheese sandwiches for lunch. Fruit and beverages will also be provided. Pre-registrations required by Friday, February 17. The entry fee is $12. Children must be 11 by the class date. The instructors for this class are Berny Unruh, 4-H & Youth Development Agent, and Donna Krug, FCS Agent.

To register, stop by the Recreation Commission office at 1214 Stone St.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.