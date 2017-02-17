Friday High School Basketball Scores

Boys Scores
Abilene 61, Clay Center 50
Atchison 58, KC Harmon 54
Basehor-Linwood 59, Bonner Springs 29
Baxter Springs 65, SE-Cherokee 49
Beloit 58, Minneapolis 32
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 37
Bennington 61, Solomon 50
BV North 61, Mill Valley 45
BV Northwest 68, Blue Valley 63
Burlington 76, Osawatomie 72
Central Christian 58, Pratt Skyline 55
Central Plains 74, Kinsley 13
Coffeyville 62, Fort Scott 49
Cornerstone 60, Waverly 55
Dighton 47, Atwood 34
Ellsworth 52, Lincoln 20
Elyria Christian 63, Marion 42
Eudora 52, Paola 40
Frankfort 65, Wetmore 43
Galena 82, Columbus 51
Great Bend 45, Dodge City 39
Halstead 70, Nickerson 54
Hanover 74, Clifton-Clyde 36
Hesston 51, Hillsboro 44
Hoisington 54, Haven 51
Horton 66, Pleasant Ridge 57
Humboldt 62, Central Heights 18
Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 56
KC Schlagle 90, KC Wyandotte 64
KC Turner 76, Lansing 67
Kingman 49, Sterling 47
Lakin 43, Syracuse 34
Lawrence 73, Olathe North 59
Little River 50, Inman 49, OT
Logan 28, Wheatland-Grinnell 26
Louisburg 43, Spring Hill 42
Manhattan 64, Highland Park 51
Nemaha Central 77, Riverside 47
Ness City 66, Victoria 27
Northern Heights 65, Hartford 50
Norton 59, Ellis 46
Norwich 41, Fairfield 29
Olathe East 63, Free State 57
Otis-Bison 46, Ellinwood 45
Ottawa 62, Baldwin 30
Perry-Lecompton 45, Atchison County 21
Pittsburg 72, Labette County 40
Pittsburg Colgan 41, Girard 39, OT
Plainville 72, Hill City 69
Pleasanton 62, Marmaton Valley 35
Prairie View 46, Anderson County 37
Pratt 64, Lyons 22
Pretty Prairie 71, Cunningham 28
Quinter 51, Decatur 36
Rock Creek 66, Silver Lake 52
Rock Hills 49, Thunder Ridge 45
Rossville 60, Riley County 33
Royal Valley 47, Jefferson West 39
Rural Vista 64, Mission Valley 55
Sabetha 56, Hiawatha 50
Sacred Heart 77, Republic County 50
St. James Academy 71, Gardner-Edgerton 57
Scott City 61, Hugoton 60, OT
Shawnee Heights 63, Topeka West 41
SM East 71, Leavenworth 57
Smith Center 61, WaKeeney 37
Smoky Valley 75, Larned 58
South Gray 72, Kiowa County 46
SE-Saline 72, Russell 48
Spearville 56, South Central 29
Thomas More Prep 80, Stockton 68
Topeka 63, Washburn Rural 54
Topeka Hayden 59, Emporia 46
Topeka Seaman 66, Junction City 43
Triplains-Brewster 60, Cheylin 37
Uniontown 67, NE-Arma 57
Valley Falls 47, Immaculata 40, OT
Veritas 73, Marais des Cygnes 28
Wakefield 65, Linn 62
Wamego 65, Concordia 40
Wiley-McClave (Colo.) 58, Deerfield 43
Yates Center 69, St. Paul 45
GIRLS SCORES
Abilene 46, Clay Center 43
Anderson County 44, Prairie View 23
Baldwin 70, Ottawa 37
Baxter Springs 51, SE-Cherokee 22
Beloit 48, Minneapolis 38
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 31
Bennington 32, Solomon 24
BV-Randolph 54, Troy 32
Burlington 72, Osawatomie 11
Caney Valley 61, Erie 41
Central Christian 55, Pratt Skyline 44
Central Plains 77, Kinsley 52
Columbus 38, Galena 24
Concordia 58, Wamego 46
Cunningham 54, Pretty Prairie 33
Dighton 47, Rawlins County 29
Dodge City 43, Great Bend 37
Ellis 34, Norton 33
Ellsworth 49, Lincoln 14
Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 28
Frankfort 54, Wetmore 31
Girard 47, Pittsburg Colgan 21
Golden Plains 59, Palco 36
Goodland 45, Ulysses 33
Greeley County 53, St. Francis 52
Halstead 42, Nickerson 30
Haven 47, Hoisington 34
Hays 51, Garden City 42
Hesston 57, Hillsboro 22
Hiawatha 31, Sabetha 25
Hill City 64, Plainville 48
Holcomb 42, Colby 29
Horton 58, Pleasant Ridge 45
Hugoton 78, Scott City 33
Humboldt 49, Central Heights 41
Hutchinson 51, Eisenhower 45
Independence 49, Chanute 35
Inman 40, Little River 36
Jackson Heights 53, McLouth 26
Jefferson North 45, Maur Hill 41
Jefferson West 59, Royal Valley 50
Kingman 46, Sterling 27
Lakeside 32, Natoma 25
Larned 51, Smoky Valley 50, OT
Lansing 71, KC Turner 17
Lawrence 63, Olathe North 53
Linn 42, Wakefield 18
Lyons 49, Pratt 29
Macksville 46, St. John 42
Maize 62, Salina Central 47
Manhattan 63, Highland Park 39
Marysville 50, Chapman 19
McPherson 74, Buhler 31
Moundridge 60, Canton-Galva 29
Miege 70, BV Southwest 51
Mission Valley 43, Rural Vista 27
Nemaha Central 67, Riverside 30
Ness City 43, Victoria 15
Newton 53, Salina South 35
Northern Heights 52, Hartford 40
Norton 41, Ellis 38
Norwich 38, Fairfield 36
Osborne 60, Chase 38
Oswego 41, Chetopa 31
Otis-Bison 34, Ellinwood 31
Paola 54, Eudora 40
Perry-Lecompton 62, Atchison County 39
Pittsburg 53, Labette County 48
Pleasanton 24, Marmaton Valley 21
Quinter 52, Oberlin 17
Republic County 56, Sacred Heart 24
Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 46
Rossville 45, Riley County 44
Russell 58, SE-Saline 39
St. John’s-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 31
St. Paul 51, Yates Center 18
SM South 46, SM North 45
Smith Center 62, WaKeeney 51
South Gray 44, Kiowa County 35
Southern Cloud 59, Tescott 33
Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 29
Sublette 48, Stanton County 39 (Thurs.)
Syracuse 35, Lakin 24
Thomas More Prep 54, Stockton 48
Thunder Ridge 70, Rock Hills 18
Topeka Hayden 47, Emporia 38
Topeka Seaman 50, Junction City 37
Uniontown 52, NE-Arma 45
Valley Falls 43, Immaculata 33
Veritas 50, Marais des Cygnes 29
Waverly 64, Cornerstone 34
Washburn Rural 66, Topeka 44
Wellsville 55, Santa Fe Trail 36
Wellsville 52, Iola 43 (Thurs.)
Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan 32
Wilson 63, Pike Valley 43
Leave a Reply