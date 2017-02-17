Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/16)

BOOKED: Chet Whetham of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,312 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation, bond set at $1,590 cash only.

BOOKED: Jose Rodriguez of Holly, CO on Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Morgan Fisher of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for theft, bond is set at $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Corey Detter of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Gary Smith III of Great Bend to treatment.

RELEASED: Angela Frost of Jetmore on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear for serve sentence. Rice County Sheriff’s Office for their charges.

RELEASED: Dustin Cloke to KDOC.

RELEASED: Brian Palmer to KDOC.

RELEASED: Bo Jack Lee Coley of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Andrew Delgadillo to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: April Ward of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court after receiving an order of release per GBMC.

RELEASED: Edward Johnson of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, posted a $15,000.00 OR bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Anthony Anderson of Stafford on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. BCDC case for driving while suspended, illegal tag and no insurance, released to probation per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Michael Mickle of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for non-residential burglary and theft, received an OR bond per Judge Burgess.