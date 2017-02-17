Barton Community College Foundation to raise money for scholarships and academic enhancements

The Barton Community College Foundation will kick off its Annual Academic Enrichment Fund Campaign on March 1. Teresa and Dr. Mike Malone of Great Bend will serve as honorary co-chairs for the month-long fundraising effort.

This year’s theme, “Building on Tradition – Forging the Future,” pays tribute to the vision of the college founders. All of this year’s campaigns, initiatives and fundraising events through the Foundation are dedicated to the commitment, hard work and dedication of the twelve men who made Barton Community College and its Foundation a reality: Bruce Buehler, Boyce Hardman, Lloyd Jaynes, Alfred Casad, Jack Goodman, J. A. Mermis, Jr., Dale Oliver, C.O. Robinson, Marshall Macy, H.P. Thies, Don Whelan and Dale Weller.

“It is impossible to even begin to fathom the impact that action continues to have on all Barton County communities from that day to this,” said Coleen Cape, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement. “The economic, cultural and educational climate of our community was forged from that action and continues to flourish these 50 years later.”

Designed to raise funds for academic scholarships and enhancements, the Academic Enrichment Fund campaign allows donors to specialize their gift by choosing what department or fund they would like their donation to benefit. The mechanism for donation is also designed to be as simple and easy as possible, with potential donors receiving a mailing with a return envelope and a simple form to donate. People can also contribute online at BartonCCFoundation.org.

“It’s an honor to serve as the co-chair of the AEF campaign,” said Teresa, who is also serving as First Vice Chair of the Foundation Board of Directors. “The college is good at being involved in the community to meet its needs. They start new programs to that end, like Commercial Driver’s License, Welding, Natural Gas and others that fill skilled labor gaps in the area.”

She said many people underestimate the college’s benefit to the area, and that it’s important to support Barton and its students whenever possible.

“Until you’re involved with the college, you don’t understand all the things there are to take advantage of and that it does offer,” she said. “Getting involved like this helps you understand its impact.”

Cape said the co-chairs for this campaign are crucial to its success.

“Teresa and Mike are both long-time supporters of the Foundation and have served Great Bend and Barton County through their respective businesses, so they know firsthand the economic and cultural impact of Barton County Community College on those communities,” Cape said.

She said donations of any amount help, and anyone can contribute. For more information or to donate visit BartonCCFoundation.org, call Cape at (620) 786-1136 or email her at capec@bartonccc.edu.