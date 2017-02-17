GREAT BEND — Alfred M. Reichuber, 96, died Feb. 17, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. He was born Feb. 27, 1920, at Odin, the son of Sebastian and Wilhelmina (Huslig) Reichuber. He married Leona Antonia Stoss May 15, 1946, at Olmitz. She died March 13, 2015. A lifetime area resident, Mr. Reichuber was a carpenter. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II.

Mr. Reichuber was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Survivors include two sons, Ralph Reichuber and his wife Brenda of Great Bend, and Melvin Reichuber and his wife Carolyn of St. Paul, Minn.; four grandchildren, Ashley Reifschneider, Rob Liles, Brad Reichuber and Courtney Reichuber; and seven great-grandchildren, Cody Liles, Drew Liles, Cooper Liles, Hayden Liles, Maci Reifschneider, Brody Reifschneider and Fox Reichuber. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda Kay Reichuber; three brothers, Leo Reichuber, Arnold Reichuber Ed Reichuber; and three sisters, Marie Reichuber, Amelia Hertach and Loyola Meitner-Steiner.

Vigil service will be at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery with military rites by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 1 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Kansas Honor Flight or Prince of Peace Altar Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530