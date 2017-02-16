What the proposed school funding cuts would have done to Great Bend

Kansas Legislators tossed around the idea to cut public schools across the state $128 million dollars to help eliminate a $320 million budget deficit. The topic was supposed to be debated last week, but due to lack of support lawmakers decided not to discuss the 5-percent cut.
USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says the proposal can still be brought back up, but cuts of that amount could be devastating at this time of the year.
Khris Thexton Audio
The $800,000 cut to Great Bend public school gets tougher when there are only four months left in the official school calendar. Thexton also acknowledged any formula to finance schools in the future needs a source of money in the first place.
Khris Thexton Audio
Republic House Speaker Ron Ryckman has stated he would like to have a finance formula for public schools in place by April.
Comments
robert says
$800,000 cut would be terrible. It would make it more difficult to maintain the athletic department, everyone knows that is the most important function of the public school system. That is the reason USD 428 just spent several hundred thousand dollars on activity busses Perhaps there could be cuts made in the academics dept. to help maintain the athletic department.
Retired says
Wow , what a thinker . Why not cut all class time . That will really prepare you for that college degree . Sports are fine , but way out of control .
