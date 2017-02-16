What the proposed school funding cuts would have done to Great Bend

Kansas Legislators tossed around the idea to cut public schools across the state $128 million dollars to help eliminate a $320 million budget deficit. The topic was supposed to be debated last week, but due to lack of support lawmakers decided not to discuss the 5-percent cut.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says the proposal can still be brought back up, but cuts of that amount could be devastating at this time of the year.

The $800,000 cut to Great Bend public school gets tougher when there are only four months left in the official school calendar. Thexton also acknowledged any formula to finance schools in the future needs a source of money in the first place.

Republic House Speaker Ron Ryckman has stated he would like to have a finance formula for public schools in place by April.