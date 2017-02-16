MPIRE Improvements hires Ochs to oversee new overhead door division

Great Bend’s newest remodeling company, MPIRE Improvements, announced its business launch in early January. Now just one month later, the enterprise is growing with the addition of Brett Ochs overseeing their new Overhead Door Division.

“Brett has nearly a decade of experience installing and servicing overhead garage doors,” says Justin Mawhirter, Project Manager. “As our company continues to grow, we are excited to be able to be a one-stop vendor for all types of home improvement projects.”

MPIRE Improvements is a dealer for Amarr, an overhead garage door company manufacturing its doors in the state of Kansas.

“One of the reasons we chose this brand of doors is because of their commitment to quality, and the local access here in Kansas,” Mawhirter says. “We can get doors a lot faster and at a lower price point because there is less freight involved.”

Mawhirter and Ochs have been busy with kitchen and bath remodeling projects since the company launched in January, and will now be branching out so that Brett can spend more of his time installing commercial and residential overhead doors.

Ochs is a 2003 graduate of Great Bend High School, and has spent the 14 years since then building his experience in management and home improvement. Outside of work, he serves on the Barton County Fair Board and spends time with his wife, Cindy, and their three children who are active in 4H. The couple is also in the process of adopting two more children.