GREAT BEND — Margaret Irene Shobe, 73, died Feb. 15, 2017, at her home in Great Bend. She was born Dec. 3, 1943 at Great Bend, the daughter of Chester L. and Dorothy M. (Hunter) Shobe. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Miss Shobe was a client of Rosewood Services.

Miss Shobe was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include one brother, Franklin D. Shobe and his wife Carolyn of Muncie, Ind.; two nephews, David Shobe and Martin Shobe; one niece, Nora Fletcher; and step niece, Mary Ellen Hobson. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Martha Jean Shobe.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Great Bend with the Rev. Lenard Maxwell officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to service time, Saturday at the church. Memorials have been established with Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530