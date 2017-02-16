Local United Way reaches $275,000 campaign goal

Although community members assume it is automatic that the United Way of Central Kansas will reach its fundraising goal, Executive Director Julie Smith notes that it takes a lot of work from a variety of people to reach their goal.

UWCK announced Thursday that the $275,000 fundraising goal was met and another campaign is complete.

Smith, United Way board members, and this year’s campaign co-chairs were pictured in front of the fundraising thermometer Thursday morning at the corner of Broadway and Main Street in Great Bend announcing the achievement.

The money raised helps out 23 non-profit agencies.

The 2017 campaign welcomed the addition of four agencies from the Hoisington community. The Hoisington United Way merged with United Way of Central Kansas in June 2016.

UWCK now covers all of Barton County as well as Pawnee County.

The 2017 campaign started on August 13 with the annual Kickoff Event, UWCK’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Smith says the official fundraising number will be released by the board soon.

2017 UWCK Campaign Co-Chairs: Chuck & Meg Wilson, Kevin & Kista Holt, and Cole & Regan Reif

UWCK Board Members: Desa Marmie-Behr, Mark Mingenback, John Cross, Dianne Call, Leslie Mingenback, Carol Dema, Regan Reif, Tatum Dunekack, Laura Smith, Jane Fox, Ron Smith, Tama Hanson, Kevyn Soupiset, Becca Maxwell, Karen Van Brimmer, and Bill Lowry.