KanEquip is a leader in the agriculture and light industrial equipment industries serving primarily agriculture producers as well as government contractors.

KanEquip Ellsworth is looking for a Full-Time parts specialist.

The Parts Specialist is responsible for serving the parts needs of both customers at KanEquip parts counters, as well as Service Technicians for their repair needs. The counter sales require good salesmanship and customer service skills. Excellent people skills and efficient parts lookup and retrieval are required for both groups.

Experience in parts operations and sales, preferably at a dealership.

Excellent retail sales and customer relationship skills

Good knowledge of sales techniques and methodologies; knowledge of retail pricing principles and discounting.

Working knowledge of retail merchandising, as well as parts storage and warehouse store methods preferred

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with individuals at all levels of the organization

Expertise with computer systems, including MS office and internet-based applications

Ability to work extended hours during the week and on weekends

Ability to travel to company meetings and training events as needed

Acceptable Motor Vehicle status, with current driver’s license, and ability to operate motor vehicle

Apply online at www.kanequip.com

Benefits package available!

For questions, call 785-472-3114