Hall of Fame weekend for GBHS and Barton Community College

It is Hall of Fame weekend in Great Bend.

The Great Bend High School will hold their Hall of Fame activities Friday, February 17 while Barton Community College will honor four inductees for the athletic Hall of Fame Saturday, February 18.

GBHS will bring in Jean Cavanaugh and Mike Goss to the Hall of Fame. Activities Director David Meter says the luncheon starts at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Stone Ridge Country Club in Great Bend and the two will be recognized again at the basketball games against Dodge City.

David Meter Audio

Barton Community College will induct former basketball players DeMarcus Minor and Lamont Roland, Dr. Perry Smith, and former baseball player and coach Curtis Hammeke. An induction ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kirkman Activity Center on the Barton campus.

The inductees will be recognized in between the basketball games against Cloud County Saturday evening.