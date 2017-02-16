Great Bend man sentenced for distribution of drugs

On Friday, February 10, Codey Deon Elsasser appeared in Barton County District Court for sentencing following his earlier convictions for distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a separate charge of possession of methamphetamine.

County Attorney Amy Mellor recommended that the defendant be sentenced to the standard prison term of 51 months due to the severity of the crimes. Elsasser, through his attorney, Kent Roth, requested that he be placed on probation.

After considering these recommendations, the court sentenced Elsasser, age 32, to 15 months in the custody of the Kansas Secretary of Corrections. Following his release from prison, Elsasser will be placed on probation with an underlying sentence of 11 months.

On August 17, 2016, deputies from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 10th and Patton Road in Great Bend for a traffic violation. The driver, Elsasser, was a habitual violator and driving on a revoked driver’s license. During the course of the investigation, a quantity of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Mellor prosecuted the case for the Barton County Attorney’s Office.