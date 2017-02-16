Great Bend City Council receiving interest for open council seat

The Great Bend City Council has been governing a man down for the past month. When council member Mike Zinn announced the January 16 meeting was his last, the city immediately formed a committee to seek interest in the community for a replacement.

Great Bend City Administrator Howard Partington the committee will present their candidates at the February 20 meeting.

Howard Partington Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/party-member-1.mp3

Two years ago, Zinn won the open Ward 1 position on the council as a write-in candidate and has now taken a job in Manhattan. Zinn mentioned it was somewhat a joke at first as he won the position with only a handful of votes.

Partington says luckily there about five residents within Ward 1 that have shown interest to fill the void.

Howard Partington Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/party-member-2.mp3

The new state statute requires city councils to fill the vacancy within 60 days of the position becoming open.

The council is comprised of eight members with two representing the four wards of the city.