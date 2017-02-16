GREAT BEND — Gerald Dean Dixon, 85, died Feb. 16, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. He was born Dec. 20, 1931, at Pawnee Rock, the son of Fredrick Earl and Gladys (Ermel) Dixon. He married Helene Ann Elizabeth Freeman Sept. 30, 1963, at Miami, Okla. She died March 11, 2016. A long time Great Bend resident, Mr. Dixon was a truck driver for Marlette Homes and AirCo Industrial Gases. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Eagle’s Aerie.

Survivors include one son, Gerry Dixon and his wife Carrie of Franklin Lakes, N.J.; one daughter, Arlene Williams of Great Bend; four grandchildren, Jason Morin, Kelly Jones, Katie Dixon and Blake Dixon; and four great-grandchildren, Madison, Kendall, Ryan and Molly.

He was preceded in death by one son, Albert Dixon; six brothers, Lee Ray Dixon, Fredrick Eugene Dixon, Marvin Alvin Dixon, Charles Irvin Dixon, Bobby Earl Dixon and Donald Richard Dixon, and eight sisters, Ruth Eilene Dixon, Janice Joan Dixon, Phyllis Jean Becker, Thelma Elaine Methvin, Martha Ann Varnell, Mary Beth Gholson, Frances May Miller and Okla Marie Addington; and three great-grandchildren, Jonas, Hope and Faith.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Dick Ogle officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Brushy Knob Cemetery, Ava, Mo. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, and 1:30 p.m. to service time, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Disabled American Veterans or Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

