Friday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Washington’s Birthday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.