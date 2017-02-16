Friday Weather

Today
Sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Washington’s Birthday
Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
