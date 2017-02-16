Friday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A “America in the Morning”
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “K-State Research and Extension Show” Three Shows in One
Plantorama: “Ornamental Shrub Pruning”
Sound Living: “Building a Financial Plan”?
Out Bound Kansas: “Migratory Bird Problems”
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Friday Free for All.
11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”
8P-11P NBA – “Rising Stars Challenge” from the 2017 NBA All-Star Game
11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”
